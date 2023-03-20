Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 258,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.13 on Monday, reaching $395.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,406. The company has a market cap of $295.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $402.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

