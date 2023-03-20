Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.0% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.79. The stock had a trading volume of 412,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,865. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The firm has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.77 and its 200 day moving average is $201.11.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

