Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 264 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.73. 331,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.92.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.