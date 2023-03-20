Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.01. 37,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $265.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.82.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

