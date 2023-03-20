BTCS Stock to Split on Friday, March 24th (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) shares are going to split on Friday, March 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 24th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of BTCS stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. BTCS has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BTCS by 39,627.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BTCS by 103.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTCS in the first quarter worth $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BTCS in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BTCS by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 4.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

