Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.06. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Buckle

In related news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Buckle by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 655,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Buckle by 3,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 576,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 559,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after acquiring an additional 381,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 342,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Buckle by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 322,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Articles

