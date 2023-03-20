Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.67 Million

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market capitalization of $120.67 million and $2.73 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Platform Tomato Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Platform Tomato Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Business Platform Tomato Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

