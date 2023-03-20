Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Price Reaches $0.0230 on Top Exchanges

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market capitalization of $120.67 million and $2.48 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Business Platform Tomato Coin

Business Platform Tomato Coin launched on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com.

Buying and Selling Business Platform Tomato Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

