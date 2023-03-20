CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CACI. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $337.00.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $279.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CACI International has a 1 year low of $245.32 and a 1 year high of $319.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total transaction of $289,549.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CACI International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,445,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

