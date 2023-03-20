Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $8,758,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,187,567.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $8,758,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,187,567.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,147 shares of company stock worth $58,743,929 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.23. The company had a trading volume of 166,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,773. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $209.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.86 and its 200-day moving average is $170.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

