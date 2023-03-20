Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 15,294 shares.The stock last traded at $23.88 and had previously closed at $24.80.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CALT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.33.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
