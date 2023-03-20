Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 15,294 shares.The stock last traded at $23.88 and had previously closed at $24.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CALT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

