Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 231.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 633,020 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises 1.2% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $27,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 95,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cameco by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,412 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada grew its stake in Cameco by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 29,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $24.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 146.71 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

