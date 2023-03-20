Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Camping World from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Camping World Price Performance

NYSE CWH opened at $20.26 on Thursday. Camping World has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $33.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 53.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Camping World by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

See Also

