Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE:CP opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

