Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

CSIQ stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $47.69.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 548.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,865 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Canadian Solar

CSIQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.