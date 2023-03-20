Cardano (ADA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $330.42 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion and $330.42 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,772.11 or 0.06348839 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00062096 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00022909 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00043241 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000268 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,591,462,142 coins and its circulating supply is 34,715,384,696 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

