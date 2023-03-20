Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTLT. Barclays lifted their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Catalent Stock Down 5.7 %

CTLT stock opened at $67.11 on Thursday. Catalent has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Catalent by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Catalent by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after buying an additional 2,011,520 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Catalent by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after buying an additional 1,973,505 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Catalent by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after buying an additional 1,533,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $65,774,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

