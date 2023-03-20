Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CAT traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.94. 687,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,461. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

