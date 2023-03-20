CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

NYSE CVM opened at $2.22 on Thursday. CEL-SCI has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $97.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.72.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CEL-SCI will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

