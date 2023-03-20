Centrifuge (CFG) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $18.45 million and $359,459.06 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000293 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00350127 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,083.69 or 0.25448424 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.32885996 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $336,565.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

