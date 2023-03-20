Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.04.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.32. 12,720,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,682,180. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64. The company has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $233,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,982.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,460 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 851,066 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

