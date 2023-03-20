Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Up 6.1%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.50 and last traded at $109.20. 206,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 709,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

