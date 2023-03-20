Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Trading 6.1% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $109.50 and last traded at $109.20. 206,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 709,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.94.

Specifically, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,575 shares of company stock valued at $801,041. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $84,970,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 671,103 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Chart Industries by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,044,000 after buying an additional 628,643 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

