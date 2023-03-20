Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LNG opened at $143.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.06. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

