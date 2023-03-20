Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNGGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.40.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

LNG stock opened at $143.87 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.62 and its 200-day moving average is $160.22.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

