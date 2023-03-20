Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target Cut to C$15.75 by Analysts at Cormark

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Cormark from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Chesswood Group stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,127. The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 40.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 951.40. Chesswood Group has a 52-week low of C$9.20 and a 52-week high of C$15.25. The firm has a market cap of C$164.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.55.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

