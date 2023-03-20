Chia (XCH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.62 Million

Chia (XCH) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Chia coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.23 or 0.00136892 BTC on exchanges. Chia has a total market capitalization of $260.57 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chia has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chia

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,815,666 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,666 coins. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

