CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $205.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.58 and a 200 day moving average of $236.19. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $202.40 and a 12 month high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

