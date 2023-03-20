CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 451 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,920,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,420,000 after buying an additional 137,324 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $351.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.52.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

