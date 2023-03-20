CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,681,000 after acquiring an additional 437,559 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 105.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,317,000 after purchasing an additional 377,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 66.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after purchasing an additional 363,404 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.10.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $167.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.