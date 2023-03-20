CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.15 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 125.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $227.31 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

