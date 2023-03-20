CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEG opened at $58.76 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.