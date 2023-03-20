CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,705,000 after buying an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 116,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,100,000 after buying an additional 27,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 8,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Shares of TMO opened at $548.22 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $211.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $565.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.94%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

