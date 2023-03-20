CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 144 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $196.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

