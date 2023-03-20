CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,905 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after buying an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM opened at $125.09 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.65 and a 200 day moving average of $135.16. The firm has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

