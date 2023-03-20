CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 736 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 1.1% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 60.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $189.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.28 and a 200 day moving average of $207.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

