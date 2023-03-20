CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 39.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.70.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,133 shares of company stock valued at $9,022,728 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $357.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $353.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.62. The firm has a market cap of $163.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.