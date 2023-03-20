Chiliz Hits Market Cap of $795.97 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $795.97 million and $75.85 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Chiliz

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,718,673,350 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

