Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives $38.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 3,065.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $258,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,159. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $258,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $257,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 460,747 shares of company stock valued at $10,593,143. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

