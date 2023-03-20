ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
NASDAQ IMOS opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $36.93.
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
