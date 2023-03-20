ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

NASDAQ IMOS opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $36.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 147,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 59,979 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 61.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 49,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

