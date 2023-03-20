Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 2.0% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chubb by 809.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded up $3.03 on Monday, reaching $189.83. The company had a trading volume of 628,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,708. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.45.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.92.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

