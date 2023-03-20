CIBC Trims True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Target Price to C$5.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$3.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.87, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09. True North Commercial REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.21 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$319.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.31.

True North Commercial REIT Cuts Dividend

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.0248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.16%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

