Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNK. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.63.

NYSE CNK opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.28.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.48). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $599.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cinemark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cinemark by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

