Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

CIFR has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Trading Up 18.4 %

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $576.82 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

About Cipher Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 879.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 92,680 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.