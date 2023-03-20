Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFRGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

CIFR has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 18.4 %

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $576.82 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 879.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 92,680 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

