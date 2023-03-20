CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIRGet Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CIR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

CIRCOR International Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE:CIR opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $599.19 million, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 2.17. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 74.9% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 69,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 24.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after buying an additional 275,749 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 74,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 30.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 157,018 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.