CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CIR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.
CIRCOR International Stock Down 4.8 %
NYSE:CIR opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $599.19 million, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 2.17. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
