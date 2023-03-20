Citigroup Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $300.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $316.50.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 1.2 %

ACN opened at $250.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.95. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.