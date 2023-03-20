Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $1.06 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 171,184.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,515,000 after buying an additional 100,999 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $219.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.19. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.92.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

