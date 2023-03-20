Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $421,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $38.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

