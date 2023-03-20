Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $472,000 Position in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 21.47% of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $429,000.

NYSEARCA MMSC opened at $14.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $17.94.

The First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (MMSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that utilizes a multi-manager approach to provide exposure to small-cap US growth stocks. MMSC was launched on Oct 13, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

