Clarus Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.80.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $267.20 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.97.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

